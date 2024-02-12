The Electoral Commission (EC) has set dates for the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament and councillors by-elections.

The District Woman Representative seat for Dokolo fell vacant following the death of Cecilia Ogwal on January 18, 2024.

According to EC’s tentative programme, the by-election process will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register today (Monday, February 12 till Thursday.

Additionally, the Commission has fixed Thursday February 15, 2024 as the cut-off date for applying for voter registration and transfer of voting location in the district.

“The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Wednesday 21st February to Friday 1st March 2024, at all the one hundred and seventy-three (173) polling stations in Dokolo District,” EC said in a statement.

EC spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, ,says the nomination of candidates will be conducted on March 11 and 12, 2024 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Dokolo and the successful candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven days from 13th to 19th March.

The Commission has also announced that polling and tallying of results for by-election of councillors representing Special Interest Groups will take place on March 18, 2024, while the polling day for the District Woman Member of Parliament and other Local Government Councillors will be March 21, 2024.