The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the programme for conducting the by-election of Member of Parliament for Serere county constituency, Serere district.

Paul Bukenya, the commission spokesperson says the by–election programme will commence with an update of the national voters’ register from 6th to 10th January 2023 at update stations in each of the thirty-eight (38) parishes and wards in Serere county.

Additionally, EC has set Tuesday 10th January 2023 as the cut-off date for voter registration and for transfer of voting location in the county. Nomination of candidates will be conducted on 9th and 10th January 2023 at the office of the district returning officer, Serere.

Nominated candidates will then conduct campaign meetings for nine (9) days from 13th to 21st February 2023. Serere county residents will finally vote for their next Member of Parliament on February 23, 2023.

The parliamentary seat for Serere county fell vacant following the death of Patrick Okabe, the county’s former Member of Parliament. Okabe died in an accident along the Tirinyi- Mbale road on December 19, 2022.