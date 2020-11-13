Some presidential candidates are violating the Covid-19 guidelines with impunity even as the Electoral Commission (EC) remains silent.

The candidates have been holding open rallies in violation of EC campaign guidelines.

During the nominations, the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, cautioned the 11 candidates against organising campaign rallies that could expose people to coronavirus.

When contacted yesterday, the EC spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, did not have a formal response on the continued violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In the context of a pandemic, candidates may have to tread carefully to be able to control crowds in a country that is used to pomp and fanfare at election campaigns.

From the start of presidential nominations by the EC at Kyambogo University playgrounds, security forces have had running battles with some candidates and their supporters for not observing the SOPs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as guided by the Ministry of Health.