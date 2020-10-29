

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission (EC) has maintained that its decision to award the 2021 ballot printing job to a foreign company was based on capacity gaps in the local firms.

This comes after the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) rejected the move by commission seeking a review of the decision in the tendering process.

This was after three local companies petitioned the PPDA challenging the Commission’s decision to award the Shs200bn tender to foreign firms.

The commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama says this is a very delicate exercise that requires highly technical competence to avoid chaos and delays.

He adds that they are further discussing with PPDA to ensure this matter is concluded as soon as possible.

The authority’s executive director Benson Turamye, earlier said they would conclude the process in a few days