

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission is today set to commence demarcation and reorganization of new polling stations in the newly created Parliamentary constituencies and local government electoral areas.

The commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says the demarcation of 46 new constituencies and 180 town councils and sub counties which starts today will run upto Friday September 4th.

Justice Byabakama says the purpose of the exercise is to absorb the above new creations into the 2021 general elections.

He adds that the exercise will involve holding consultative meetings with stakeholders in each district to confirm administrative units that constitute the counties, city divisions and municipalities and defining boundaries of the same.

In July, Parliament approved creation of 46 new constituencies.

The Electoral Commission is also conducting Polling for Persons with Disabilities Committees at the Parish Level.

This follows successful election at village level and compilation of a register for the members elected to the executive committee at the village level.