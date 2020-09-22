The Minister of State for the Elderly and the Disabled, Sarah Kanyike has tasked the Electoral Commission to ensure inclusion for all marginalized groups through all its processes.

She made the remarks earlier today as Uganda commemorated the International Week of the Deaf that runs from September 21st to 25th.

Kanyike says although the Electoral Commission has already taken huge steps into the electoral process, it is not too late for inclusion of marginalized groups with regard to information passed on to the public.

The International Week of the Deaf is an initiative of the World Federation of the Deaf that was launched in Rome Italy in 1958.

National events for the week will be held in Masaka district under the theme, “Sign Language Rights For All”.