Electoral Commission (EC) has asked Civil Society Organizations (CSO) to back up the government’s efforts to minimize post-election violence, which is currently being exhibited in various countries in Africa.

The director in charge of operations at the Electoral Commission, Richard Kamugisha says the current post–election violence occurring in countries such as Kenya is due to lack of general acceptance by those who contest in the elections.

He says it is vital for civil society organizations to sensitize the community to minimize such situations to occur.

“Now, why is a section of some citizens not accepting the outcome? This kind of situation is bringing a lot of violence,” he said.

He made the remarks while addressing leaders of the African Electoral Alliance, advocating for free and fair elections in African countries.