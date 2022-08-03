The Electoral Commission has written to police seeking an explanation with evidence of why its officers arrested the opposition members of parliament and leaders during last week’s Soroti East by-election.

This has been revealed by the Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama while appearing before the human rights committee of parliament chaired by Kagadi district woman MP Kyomuhendo Mbabazi to explain why the by-election was marred by acts of human rights violations.

Byabakama told the committee that the commission is yet to receive a formal response from the police force.

Byabakama has also distanced himself and the commission from engaging in any form of ballot staffing, saying whenever the commission prints ballot papers it ensures the serial numbers of each ballot is shared with candidates.

He added that most of the said ballots had fake serial numbers.