The Electoral Commission has been tipped on conducting elections during a pandemic situation like the COVID-19 lockdown.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Amuriat says government can help all political parties conduct campaigns through the media as opposed to holding physical rallies.

He says that political parties should also be allowed to conduct door to door campaign while observing social distancing measures and other health guidelines like wearing face masks.

Amuriat also advises the Electoral Commission to split up polling stations to reduce overcrowding and also adjust voting time to 7am and 6pm as opposed to the traditional 8am to 5pm.

This is after the NRM Secretary General Lumumba Kasule told the Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue that a decision on whether or not to hold the 2021 elections will depend on recommendations by scientists who know better how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.