

The electoral commission is still looking at the possibility of allowing political parties to conduct town hall meetings on top of the virtual campaign in the forthcoming elections.

This followed various opposition political parties rejecting the virtual campaign saying it is very expensive.

While appearing before the legal committee in parliament this afternoon, The Chairperson of EC Justice Simon Byabakama says that they are still consulting different people to see that they can allow town hall meetings of only 50 people during the electoral period.

He also notified MPs that on the polling day, only two agent of each candidate will be allowed to surround the station to avoid over crowding.

He also retaliated reports that the EC is going to organize a scientific election, insisting that nothing much will change in the elections apart from the method of campaigns.