By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission today starts the display of the National Voters’ Register in at least 110 districts where local government council by elections are to take place.

This follows a successful update of the voters register in these areas which ran from 22- 26th October at the parish/ Ward level in each of the affected electoral areas.

According to the commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the display will be conducted from 8th to 17th November 2021, at all polling stations in the affected Local Government electoral areas.

This will be followed by nomination of candidates on 29th and 30th November 2021 at the respective district headquarters ahead of campaigns to be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from 2nd to 14th December 2021.

Polling for elections of Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) will be held on Wednesday 15th December 2021 while that of the Kayunga District Chairperson and other Local Government Councils will take place on Thursday 16th December.