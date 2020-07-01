The Electoral Commission officials will today appear before Parliament’s Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to explain what has been widely perceived as “scientific campaigns.”

This comes amid tensions arising from the decision by the government to hold virtual campaigns for the 2020/21 general elections.

The Electoral commission will also explain the now controversial revised roadmap.

The Committee Chair, Jacob Oboth Oboth says all is set for the interaction on the subject.

The meeting comes amid numerous calls from sections of the public and politicians to have elections postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.