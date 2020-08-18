

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission is today expected to conclude elections for youth committees in areas where the process was disrupted by violence yesterday.

The Electoral Commission last evening concluded elections for Village/Cell Youth Committees countrywide with most villages successfully conducting their polls.

The commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya says in Kampala Capital City by close of the exercise, results of 928 Cells out of a total of 958 had been returned with preliminary reports indicating that the elections were not concluded in 30 Cells due to riotous conduct by the voters.

Wakiso District’s 533 villages had returns from 512 villages, with the exercise set to be repeated in at least 21 villages, where elections were called off due to chaotic behaviour.

He says other districts across the country reported a peaceful electoral exercise, with isolated cases of violent conduct by candidates and their supporters which attracted police intervention.

The commission is expected to issue a detailed report on the elections in due course.