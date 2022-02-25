By Benjamin Jumbe

The leadership of the Kingdom of Tooro has invited the Electoral Commission to consider using traditional grass root structures and kingdom events to carry out voter awareness programmes.

The offer was made by the Prime kingdom’s prime Minister Benard Tungakwo Ateenyi, during a meeting with members of the Electoral Commission held at the EC headquarters in Kampala.

Tungakwo observed that kingdoms and cultural institutions are key players in Uganda’s development agenda describing the visit and meeting as part of the Kingdom’s effort to create strategic partnerships with key public and private institutions providing various social and economic services to the people in districts that form the Kingdom of Tooro.

Meanwhile, the Commission’s Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama welcomed the invitation to work closely with the Kingdom’s grass root structures to engage and sensitise communities on their roles in promoting peace before, during and after elections.