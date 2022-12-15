The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to finally relocate to its new premises tomorrow, Friday, December 16.

The move is aimed at giving space to the Uganda National Roads Authority to proceed with construction of the Kampala flyover that starts from Mukwano roundabout.

In a statement issued by the Commission’s Secretary, Leonard Mulekhwa, the old offices along Jinja road are to be closed to the public tomorrow to allow the commission undertake the relocation process.

He says the new premises located on 7th street, Industrial Area at the former head office of the National Housing and Construction company are to be open to the public on January 16, 2023.

He, however. notes that the registry will remain open at the new premises during the relocation process.