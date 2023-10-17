The Democratic Party (DP) has urged Uganda’s Electoral Commission to speed up the process of releasing the electoral roadmap for Local Council (LC) 1, 2, and women council elections.

Last week, there were reports making rounds on various social media platforms, indicating that an electoral roadmap for LC 1, 2, and women council elections was out. However, the chairperson of the Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama refuted the claims.

Speaking to journalists at the party head officer in Kampala, the acting spokesperson of DP, Ismael Kirya, said if the leaked document was valid, Ugandans should expect to change the leadership of LC1 and 2 because that’s what they are overwhelmingly waiting for.

He added that by now, the roadmap should be out, giving candidates and electorates ample time to prepare.