

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission chairman has spoken out on the involvement of security agencies in electoral activities, saying the police have no mandate to clear venues for political candidates’ campaigns.

Justice Simon Byabakama was speaking shortly after releasing the campaign program for parliamentary and local government council candidates.

Byabakama says security agencies have no right to disrupt any candidate’s activities as long as they are within the law and following the set Standard Operation Procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He has however also challenged all candidates, their agents and supporters to ensure they act within the law and report any challenges encountered through the right channels.

The Electoral Commission has set 14th Jan 2021 as polling day for directly elected members of parliament and district woman MPs with campaigns to run from 9th Nov 2020 – 12th Jan 2021