By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission is yet study yesterday’s High Court ruling that gave inmates and Ugandans in the diaspora the green light to vote.

This comes a day after high court judge Lydia Mugambe directed the commission to ensure Ugandan citizens of 18 years and above who are in prison and in the diaspora exercise their right to vote.

Speaking to journalists this morning, the commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama has said he is yet to study the ruling with his team before coming with a position on the matter.

He also calls on members of the media to ensure they carry out their work during the scientific media campaigns with zeal and professionalism and desist from sensationalism.