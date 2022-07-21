By Prossy Kisakye

Government and stakeholders have been urged to establish economic empowerment schemes that will get women and youth out of the shackles of poverty and empower them to take up their civic responsibilities.

The remarks have been made by Prosperous Mubangizi a Public Policy Specialist while presenting at a meeting with youth Members of Parliament, youth political leaders and civil society organizations in Kampala aimed at discussing ways of inclusion of women and youth in decision making and elective politics.

He said that lack of resources has hindered many potential capable and good leaders from participating in politics, emphasizing a need to empower them to take up their civic responsibilities.

Mubangizi noted that the participation of women and youth in Ugandan politics over the years has been low however much they have the desire to lead.