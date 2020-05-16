

Government has been asked to reduce the cost of access to internet as a measure to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on small and medium enterprises.

A recent study by telecom regulator, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) put the cost of acquiring 1 gigabyte of internet in Uganda at $2.67(Shs9819).

Compared to Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda at $2.41(Shs8863), $2.18(Shs8017) and $2.18(Shs8017) respectively, Uganda’s cost is the highest.

According to UCC, Uganda’s ball game at internet service provision is unfavourable in comparison to the East African counterparts.

The Executive director,Imaka access Roy Masiga says, during the post COVID-19 error, various business enterprises will be embracing use of internet to boost their respective businesses and therefore, it’s important for the government to intervene and reduce on the cost of internet.