Players in the small and medium enterprise sector are calling for the establishment of an East African Community (EAC) trade tribunal to address regional trade bottlenecks such as the recent stand-off at Elegu border.

This follows the release by the government of South Sudan, of the first 26 of the 92 trucks that have been impounded for more than a month over allegations of high levels of aflatoxins in the grain cargo.

The release followed talks between South Sudan officials and a Ugandan delegation led by Odrek Rwabwogo, the Chairman of the Exports and Industrial Committee (PACEID).

Now, the Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (FSME), John Walugembe says having a trade tribunal will help address such unjustified non-tariff barriers in the future, and will foster smooth and full regional economic integration.

The protocol on the establishment of the East African Community (EAC) common market became operational in July 2010.