Economists are advising the business community to consider changing their plans to be aligned with this new reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Mathias Katamba, the Managing Director of DFCU Bank, this is not the time to make huge investments but rather making calculative plans.

He says much as one might have some good savings, there is need to study the business and find out whether or not they need to carry on with the model of the business, to scale up production.

Katamba says the pandemic has created many opportunities for investment but warns that not all of them are worth rushing for.