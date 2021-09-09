By Benjamin Jumbe

Government projects that the economic growth is to rebound to 4.2% in FY 2021/2022.

This has been revealed by the finance minister Matia Kasaija during the national budget conference taking place at Kololo where he noted that the country registered 3% and 3.3% GDP growth in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

He says the economy which was adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic is further expected to grow to 6% in Financial Year 2022/2023 and to at least 7 % in the medium term.

The minister says the economic policy framework in the short to medium term aims to restore economic activity to pre-pandemic levels and accelerate the pace of socio-economic transformation.