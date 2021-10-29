By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has given assurance that schools and the economy will be fully opened in January next year.

Addressing the nation last evening, the president said by the of Dec 2021, more than 12M Ugandans will have been vaccinated out of the targeted 21 M making it safe to reopen the economy.

He says the country today has enough vaccines to ensure the targeted frontline workers and those in the vulnerable categories are vaccinated.

He has however expressed concern over the low uptake of the vaccines for older persons above 50 years, imploring Subcounty, parish chiefs , and GISO to use their contacts to ensure all adults above 50 yrs and the vulnerable categories are vaccinated.

He also added that those who are above 95 years and cannot move to the vaccination centres should be found in their homes.