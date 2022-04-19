By Simon Peter Emwamu

The state minister for works Musa Ecweru has called on the commander in chief to transfer the third division commander based in Karamoja citing loopholes in the way the security personnel are handling the issues of cattle rustling in Teso and Karamoja respectively.

Addressing the Karamoja regional council in Moroto District yesterday, Ecweru said there was a big problem with the command led by Brigadier Joseph Balikudembe, who is overseeing matters of security in Teso and Karamoja.

Ecweru also demanded honesty and consistency among the Karimojong leaders, citing situations where impounded or recovered cows have disappeared with no trace. It also follows the killing of a Kotido LC3 Vice-chairman in an alleged raid.

However, Brig Balikudembe tells KFM that he is not moved because Ecweru is not the deploying officer for the military, and so he is not under any obligation to respond to his comment.

Balikudembe said that the army is registering gains in disarming Karimojong warriors with guns and the number of animals that are recovered is handed over to the owners.

He said it is true there are some errant officers who could be coordinating with some people but they have been apprehended and dealt with.