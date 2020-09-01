Edris Musuuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo has been officially named as Uganda’s tourism ambassador.

The State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda unveiled the singer and said that he will use his popularity to market tourism campaigns.

“He can help in promoting our tourism through the project ‘#DestinationUganda,” Kiwanda said.

Kenzo is expected to use his brand to market and promote popular tourist destinations in Uganda.

According to NTV, Eddy Kenzo says that his dream of promoting Uganda has finally come true.

“I will use my brand to promote Uganda with all my love and devotion,” Kenzo said.

Earlier in 2018, Kenzo was made a tourism ambassador of Uganda Wildlife Authority after winning the award of Favorite African Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

In 2017, he was also named a tourism ambassador for Kenya by Kenya Tourism Board. His role was to promote the culture, beauty, natural resource, infrastructure and tourism in general, of Kenya, under the campaign “Take a break”.

Eddy Kenzo handed over all his international awards to the Uganda National Museum so that the young generation can be inspired by his achievements.