Two supporters of the National Unity Platform Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Lee say they were humiliated and psychologically tortured after they were arrested last December.

Edward Sebuwufu, also known as Eddy Mutwe says he was humiliated and asked to undress by some of the security operatives at the prison where they were kept.

“They told me to remove my boxer and put me on the side while looking at me. I refused at first,” he said.

Nubian Li says the conditions in the prison were very harsh and slept on wet floors.

“They used to pour water in the cells and you could sleep on the cold floors,” he said.

Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe, producer Daniel Brenny Oyerwot alias Dan Magic and 15 others were released on bail by the General Court Martial chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti after spending six months on remand following their arrest in December last year in Kalangala where they had accompanied the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, on a campaign trail.

Watch video: https://www.ntv.co.ug/ug/news/national/nubian-li-eddie-mutwe-narrate-prison-experiences-3438872