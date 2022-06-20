By Ritah Kemigisa

The Executive director Uwezo Uganda, Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo has expressed fear that the shs 4.1 trillion allocated to the Education sector falls short of addressing the real issues affecting the quality of Education in the country.

Speaking to KFM, Nakabugo underscores the need to look beyond the huge budget allocation saying a lot remains to be done to fix the education gap.

According to Nakabugo, the biggest learning loss in the country is fixing the two years of lockdown where children were not in class and improving learning outcomes.

She explains that focusing on enhancing salaries and recruiting more teachers and building SEED schools is not the solution to closing the gap.

Nakabugo meanwhile says there is a huge crisis in the lowest levels of education which calls for more investment in catch up programs to make up for the two years of school closure induced by the pandemic.