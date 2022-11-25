Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has tasked the Committee of Education to probe the closure of Primary Teachers Training Colleges (PTCs) after several MPs warned that if the move is upheld by government, it would impact the quality of primary education in Uganda.

The directive followed a complaint raised by Kotido district woman MP, Margaret Aleper who revealed that Kotido PTC was opened in 1985 as a Grade III Teachers Training College for Karamoja after realizing that the PTC at the time couldn’t meet the high training needs, but the region was shocked to learn of the decision to phase out the PTC in a new policy by the Ministry of Education.

Last year, the ministry announced plans to phase out at least 23 PTCs as part of the strategy to phase out Grade III and Grade V teaching qualifications in favor of a bachelor’s degree in Education.