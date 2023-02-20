Education experts have welcomed a five-year study proposal by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) for the A-Level curriculum.

According to the proposal, the tenure for Advanced-Level will be a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years to enhance inclusivity.

This means a student who will not be able to finish A-Level in two years or fails the final national exams will have an opportunity of extra three years to try again or retake a subject he or she has failed just like is the case with the university curriculum.

Speaking to KFM, the STiR education country director, Modern Karema appealed to parents and stakeholders to support the plan because it is good to give students a second chance as opposed to branding them as failures.