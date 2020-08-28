

By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of Education and sports Janet Museveni has challenged the youth to add adaptability to the skills being learnt.

She was addressing young people who attended high level dialogue on youth issues under the theme, “Positioning urban youth for socio-economic transformation amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Mrs Museveni said if the young people add adaptability to their other skills, it will enable them bounce back more quickly from any adversity.

She also appealed to the youth to make themselves available to their community and become part of efforts to counter and mitigate various social challenges including domestic violence and other risks to children among others.

The dialogue was organised by the Uganda Youth Forum and the leadership of KCCA.