By Damali Mukhaye

Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni has explained how the ministry will conduct automatic promotion of all learners when schools reopen in January next year.

According to Ms Museveni, only learners who are at least six years of age shall be allowed to join Primary One.

She says at the time schools closed in the second COVID-19 national lockdown in June 2021, learners in P.4, P.5, and P.6 had already completed their assessments and had been promoted to the next respective classes; (P.5, P.6, and P.7).

She thus says that the P.1, P.2, and P.3 classes of 2020 shall report in the next respective classes of P.2, P.3, and P.4.

Senior One and Senior Two classes of 2020 shall be progressed to Senior Two and Senior Three respectively.

While the Senior Three and Five classes of 2020 shall progress to Senior Four and Six respectively upon reporting for the first school term of 2022.

Minister Museveni was this afternoon releasing the new school calendar which starts on 10th January 2022, with the first term running for fourteen weeks until Friday, 15th of April 2022 followed by a holiday of three weeks.