By Damali Mukhaye

Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni has responded to the striking public universities academic staff, asking them to be patient with the government and mindful of the current economic situation.

Academic staff in public universities on 6th February called for a nationwide sit down strike until their Shs129bn salary enhancement arrears is paid by the government.

In a February 15th letter to the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda leadership, Minister Museveni reminds the striking staff about the government’s financial challenges that have made it difficult to resolve their grievances.

She adds that the government is committed to enhancing pay for its officials across the board in both the short and long term, urging university staff to exhibit selflessness in this matter.

The striking public university academic staff is now set to meet and discuss this letter and decide whether or not to continue with their industrial action.I