By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of State for Primary Education Joyce Kaducu is expected to present before Parliament a comprehensive statement on the state of teacher training colleges in Uganda.

This follows Speaker Anita Among’s directive prompted by complaints from Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu over the poor state of teacher training colleges across the country.

MP Sewungu further expressed concern over these institutions’ failure to recruit teachers due to the planned move by the government to have them closed.