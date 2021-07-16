BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni will this morning release the 2020 primary leaving examination results at State House Entebbe.

A total of 749,761 candidates out of which 395,855 (53 per cent) female and 353,957 (47 per cent) registered for PLE from 14,300 centers.

The Principal Public Relation officer of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Jenipher Kalule said that performance of pupils who sat for these exams under covid-19 restrictions is comparable to that of the previous years.

Jenipher says that today’s release of exams will be a hybrid of both physical and online exercise due to covid-19 lockdown and restrictions.

Parents will be able to access the results of their children through text messages.

According to the procedure, a parent will Type PLE leave space, Insert full index number of their children and send to 6600 on all mobile telecoms.