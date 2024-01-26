The Minister of Education and Sports Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni has called for collaborative solutions to address the worrying issue of school dropouts in Uganda.

Speaking at the release of the 2023 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results in Kampala, she emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“Statistics from UNEB indicate that we are now seeing an undesirable trend whereby more girls are completing primary education cycle while boys are increasingly dropping out. We must all begin to get worried and to find out what is the answer,” Kataaha said.

Minister Kataaha reiterated her previous appeal to parents, urging them to ensure that all children registered for the PLE are able to sit for the exams.