The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced admissions for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions for the national certificate and Uganda polytechnic certificate.

According to the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ketty Lamaro, the selection exercise is to take place from February 20th to 23rd at various centres.

Lamaro expects the number of applicants this year to increase with the national vocational certificate to increase to 15,000 from 11,000 and that on polytechnic to 6500 from 5000.

She adds that the ministry has decentralised the admission process to the four regional centres including; Ntinda Vocational Training Institute in Kampala, St Kizito Technical Institute Madera in Eastern Uganda.

For those in Northern Uganda, admissions will take place at the Northern Uganda Development Centre in Omoro and Nyamitanga Technical Institute in Mbarara for those in western Uganda.

Lamaro says a senior four and primary seven certificate plus a national identity card is the minimum requirement for national certificate and community polytechnic certificate applicants.

Those who applied using the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) form have been advised to re-apply.