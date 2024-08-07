The opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has asked government through the Ministry of Education and Sports to monitor the new curriculum that is under implementation.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the Party’s National Youth Leader, Dan Isimbwa, said the current education system has a lot of gaps, citing inadequate resources at all levels which is responsible for half-baked students in Uganda.

He also noted that schools are still struggling to get the necessary equipment to acquire or retain competent teaching staff.

“The conditions of service and pay are less effective in the wake of the high cost of living in the country. Uganda deserves a little better and we need to focus our budget on such productive areas like education for young people because they are the majority,” Isimbwa said.

Isimbwa added that if close monitoring and support are offered, the new curriculum will provide learners with scientific and practical skills they need for real innovation.