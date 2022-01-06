By Juliet Nalwooga



The ministry of Education and sports has warned proprietors of schools against forcing learners to test for Covid-19 as the institutions plan to re-open next week.

While addressing journalists at Media center in Kampala today, the Director Basic Education in the education ministry Ismail Mulindwa noted that they have received complaints from parents and guardians who have been forced to pay exorbitant fees to some private health facilities to have their children tested for Covid.

He says they will soon issue a statement regarding the same.

Schools are to re-open on January 10th after close to a two year closure over Covid-19.