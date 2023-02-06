The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Moriku Kaducu has urged school heads to strictly monitor learners to ensure they are protected against homosexuality.

This comes at a time homosexuality talk has taken center stage as the new academic year begins today, Monday February 6.

Many parents have raised concerns about the safety of their children amid reports of growing homosexuality in learning institutions.

The deputy speaker first blew the lid on gay groups and their networks targeting learning institutions as major recruitment centres.

Speaking to Morning at NTV on Monday, Dr. Moriku said homosexuality is illegal in the country and will not be allowed in schools at any cost.

She warns that those found promoting the vice shall face the law but quickly underscores the need for joint efforts from both parents and the community to fight the vice.