By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of Education and Sports has defended the high fees structures charged by private learning institutions in the country.

According to the commissioner basic education, Dr Cleophus Mugenyi, the uncontrollable escalating prices of goods and services in the country is pushing school administrators to increase the fees in order to cope up with the situation.

However, he revealed that the ministry is developing guidelines and policy frame work to control abnormal profit minded business community in the education sector.

This after the outcry of parents over the high fees charged by schools in the post covid -19 era when the economy is still entangled by the adverse effects of the pandemic.