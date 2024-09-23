Dr Kendrace Turyagyenda has been appointed the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education and Sports.

This was announced on Monday by the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni.

“I congratulate Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda on her appointment as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education,” Ms Museveni’s post on X reads.

Dr. Turyagyenda replaces Ketty Lamaro, whose contract was not renewed by President Museveni. Lamaro had already handed over her duties.

Prior to her appointment as Permanent Secretary, Dr. Turyagyenda served as the Director of Education Standards.