The Ministry of Education and Sports, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has issued guidelines to prevent, detect, and control mpox within school environments. These guidelines are addressed to all school heads and local governments across Uganda.

The measures are essential to safeguarding the approximately 15 million learners attending Uganda’s 73,000 educational institutions. In a circular dated September 27, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education and Sports, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, highlighted the increased risk of mpox transmission in schools due to their crowded nature.

“As the schools re-open for the third term, the Ministry of Education and Sports together with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and WHO, have developed guidelines for schools on the prevention, detection, and control of Mpox in school settings to keep learners and staff safe and also avoid disruptions of ongoing school activities,” Dr Turyagyenda said.

To minimize the spread of mpox, school heads have been urged to implement the following measures:

Regular cleaning and disinfection: Surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected at least once daily.

Surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected at least once daily. Hand hygiene: Soap and water should be readily available for handwashing, and hand sanitizers should be provided.

Soap and water should be readily available for handwashing, and hand sanitizers should be provided. Personal item sharing: Sharing of personal items such as bedding, clothing, towels, and eating utensils should be discouraged.

Sharing of personal items such as bedding, clothing, towels, and eating utensils should be discouraged. Stay home policy: Learners and staff exhibiting mpox symptoms, including unexplained rashes, fever, and swollen glands, should be encouraged to stay home and seek medical care.

Learners and staff exhibiting mpox symptoms, including unexplained rashes, fever, and swollen glands, should be encouraged to stay home and seek medical care. Isolation area: Schools should designate an isolation area for the assessment of potentially sick learners and staff.

The State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, expressed optimism that the school term would conclude without disruptions from the virus. However, he assured the public that the Ministry of Health is prepared to handle any reported cases.