Education minister, Janet Museveni has revealed that the ministry needs Shs50 billion to be able to deploy teachers who were recruited but are still stranded at home.

The Education Service Commission last year interviewed over 5,000 secondary school teachers who all passed the interviews and were due for deployment.

However, nearly one year after the interviews, 50 percent of the teachers have not been deployed by the mother ministry, raising concern among new recruits about their employment fate.

While giving the status of education achievements under the NRM manifesto sector review at the State House in Nakasero, the minister said they were able to deploy just 2,000 teachers to new schools.

She says that the remainingf 3,000 teachers await provision of an additional Shs50 billion to the wage bill.

Meanwhile, she also revealed that there is need to further recruit over 1,600 staff to fill the staffing gaps in the new secondary schools across the country.