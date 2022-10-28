Government has been asked to consider conducting the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at a regional level.

This comes amid numerous calls made to the Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) by sections of the general public to have PLE abolished on grounds that it no longer adds value to learners.

The Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Private Schools and Institution of Higher Learning in the Ministry of Education, George Mutekanga now says giving PLE a regional perspective will make it more effective.

According to Muteganga, each region should have a regional examination body that sets targeted questions so that learners in rural schools are not subjected to the same questions as those given to their colleagues in urban areas.

Dr. Mutekanga was yesterday speaking at the launch of the formative study report on the utilization of learning assessments in Uganda at the School of Education, Makerere University.

The EPRC is currently in the last stages of overhauling the entire education system, to replace outdated policies that were formulated in 1992.