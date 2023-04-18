By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Education and Sports has suspended the transfer and deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff across the country with immediate effect.

The move is intended to help the government through the Office of the Auditor-General to carry out a nationwide payroll audit to ascertain the number of public officers including teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to a statement issued by Ketty Lamaro, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, this is a temporary move with effect from yesterday April 17 until further notice.

Lamaro tells all heads of institutions that this will pave way for the auditor general’s office to carry out the exercise.