The Ministry of Education is today expected to present before parliament, a detailed statement on unaccredited “expired university courses” and programmes.

This follows a directive made by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa to the ministry yesterday.

In his communication to the House yesterday, Tayebwa said the story about the over 2200 courses and programmes being taught in both public and private institutions being expired with some dating back as far as 13 years is of great concern and that he had received many distraught calls from parents and students.

Taybewa tasked the Ministry of Education to make a clear stand to avert this situation and also assure Ugandans that indeed those who are educated have valid degrees and if not offer a solution.

Student leaders from various universities across the country have given the government and respective institutions 14 days to accredit their programmes that have been listed as expired or they strike.