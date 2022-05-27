By Prossy Kisakye

The Education Advocacy Network has appealed to the Education Policy Review Commission, to reach out to stakeholders and communities to collect their views about the education sector.

The Ministry of Education and Sports constituted the education policy review commission in May 2021 to inquire into the effectiveness and relevance of the current education policy to the achievement of the education needs of users.

Among the issues, the commission is supposed to inquire into and investigate is the implementation of the recommendation in the Government White Paper on Education of 1992. The commission will also investigate and inquire into the issues of policy, planning, funding, access, implementation, and legislation across the education and sports sub-sector.

After collecting the views, the commission is tasked to write a report containing their findings, conclusions, and policy recommendations by December 2022.

Now, the technical advisor of Education Advocacy Network, Patrick Kaboyo, tells KFM, that ever since the commission was instituted, it hasn’t reached out to the communities and stakeholders and many people don’t know what they are supposed to do.