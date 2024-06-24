In a move meant to promote cultural and heritage rights in Uganda, players in the education sector are urged to be more intentional in incorporating culture in the teaching processes.

According to Fredrick Nsibambi, the Deputy Executive Director Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), culture is vital for human development, and is the glue that binds our diverse identities.

Speaking to KFM, Nsibambi emphasizes the need for education institutions to promote the appreciation of cultural rights and heritage.

He adds that to support this cause, his organization has provided evidence-based knowledge on the relevance of culture in development and is currently working with schools through heritage clubs to promote the same.

“As an organization we have invested a lot in terms of promoting heritage education, in schools, we now so far have 185 heritage clubs across the country in secondary schools but we have also started a bachelor’s degree in cultural heritage studies in four universities, Kyambogo, Nkozi, Kabale and Islamic University in Uganda,” Nsibambi explained.

Nsibambi made the remarks during an experiential engagement with media practitioners in Jinja over the weekend.