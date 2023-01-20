By Mike Sebalu

Researchers from Busitema University in conjunction with Makerere University have launched a set of educational resources geared towards addressing issues related to mental blindness.

Mindset change is being looked at as an obstacle to development in Uganda, East Africa, and across the continent.

According to Dr. Joseph Mpagi Luwaga, the lead researcher in a research that led to the development of these educational materials said the books specifically aim at addressing the blindness in the country towards development.

Mpagi who is also the deputy dean in charge of research and academic affairs at Bugema University adds that they target young people as they prepare them for the future.

He was addressing the media shortly after launching copies of the book entitled “Education Africa” at Yusuf Lule Auditorium at Makerere University.